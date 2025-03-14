WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

Synopsis: A light to moderate wind flow will continue to prevail across the region. Available low level moisture could trigger few showers across the area.

Weather today: Cloudy skies with a 70 percent or high chance of showers

Weather tonight: Cloudy skies with a 70 percent or high chance of showers

Winds: East to East-northeast at 10 to 19 km/h or 6 to 12 mph and becoming lighter at times.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.5 metres or 4 to 5 feet..

Sunset today: 6:28 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:26 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Cecil Matthew-Forecaster

http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: