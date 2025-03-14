Home Weather WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS
Weather

WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

by Andrew Jackson
written by Andrew Jackson 0 comments

 

Synopsis: A light to moderate wind flow will continue to prevail across the region. Available low level moisture could trigger few showers across the area.

Weather today: Cloudy skies with a 70 percent or high chance of showers

Weather tonight: Cloudy skies with a 70 percent or high chance of showers

Winds: East to East-northeast at 10 to 19 km/h or 6 to 12 mph and becoming lighter at times.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.5 metres or 4 to 5 feet..

Sunset today: 6:28 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:26 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services
Cecil Matthew-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.

You may also like

PRONÓSTICO DEL TIEMPO PARA LAS ISLAS VÍRGENES

EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

PRONÓSTICO NOCTURNO PARA LAS ISLAS VÍRGENES

WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

PRONÓSTICO DEL TIEMPO PARA LAS ISLAS VÍRGENES……

EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

About Us

The Department of Disaster Management is a government department which operates under the legal authority of the Deputy Governor’s Office.

Contact

  • Simmonds Building #30 DeCastro Street, Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands. Zip Code VG1110
  • Phone: (284) 468-4200
  • Fax: (284) 494-2024
  • Email: [email protected]

Feature Posts

WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS
PRONÓSTICO DEL TIEMPO PARA LAS ISLAS VÍRGENES
EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS
PRONÓSTICO NOCTURNO PARA LAS ISLAS VÍRGENES

Newsletter

©2025 DEPARTMENT OF DISASTER MANAGEMENT, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS.
Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube Email
@2021 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign