HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT ESPECIALLY FOR NORTHERN COASTLINES



Synopsis: Relatively stable conditions over the BVI will result in minimal shower activity today and tonight

Weather today: Mostly sunny with a 10 percent or slight chance of showers

Weather tonight: Mostly fair with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers

Winds: North -northeast at 6 to 13 km/h or 6 to 14mph with lighter spells mainly tonight.

Seas: northerly swells between 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet; a high surf advisory remains in effect mainly for the northern coastal areas.

Sunset today: 6:29 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:24 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Lenard Josiah-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

