WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

Synopsis: The presence of a weak trough combined with light winds, daytime heating and available low-level moisture could lead to a moderate chance for localized shower activity over and around the islands occasionally during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies, with brief cloudy spells and a 60 percent or moderate chance of localized showers developing.

Weather tonight: Mostly fair and cool conditions.

Winds: Light and variable at 4 to 9 km/h or 2 to 6 mph, becoming calm at times.

Seas: Consist of northerly swells ranging between 1.5 to 1.8 meters or 5 to 6 feet. Therefore a high surf advisory remains in effect.

Sunset today: 6:29 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life