WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

Synopsis: Dry and stable conditions are likely to persist across the area and restrict any significant shower activity.

Weather today: Mostly sunny.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slightly chance of showers.

Winds: Easterly at 3 to 15 km/h or 2 to 9 mph; however, winds can become variable to near calm.

Seas: 1.2 to 2.1 meters or 4 to 7 feet with northerly swells. A high surf advisory remains in effect.

Sunset today: 6:29 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Patrice Edwards-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life