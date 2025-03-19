WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

Synopsis: Relatively dry and stable conditions continue across the Leeward Islands and the British Virgin Islands, resulting in a low chance of showers today and tonight.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or a low chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or a low chance of showers.

Winds: South to Southwest at 7 to 19 km/h or 5 to 12 mph, but becoming light to variable at times..

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 meters or 5 to 7 feet in northerly swells. The high surf advisory remains in effect.

Sunset today: 6:29 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Orvin Paige-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life