WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

Synopsis: A light to moderate wind flow will continue to prevail across the region. Meanwhile, a weak trough coupled with daytime heating could trigger a few localized showers, mainly in the afternoon hours.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Winds: Northwest 6 to 19 km/h or 4 to 12 mph and becoming lighter and variable sometimes.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 meters or 5 to 8 feet in northerly swells. A high surf advisory is in effect..

Sunset today: 6:30 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Cecil Matthew-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life