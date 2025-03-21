WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT

Synopsis: The presence of a weak trough coupled with light southeasterly winds and daytime heating could trigger periods of localized shower activity across the area today, becoming drier and more stable by tonight.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies in general, with brief cloudy spells and a 60 percent or moderate chance of a brief localized shower.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy and cool conditions.

Winds: Southeast at 7 to 19 km/h or 5 to 12 mph becoming variable or calm at times..

Seas: 1.8 to 2.4 metres or 6 to 8 feet with northerly swells reaching 2.1 metres or 7 feet. Therefore a high surf advisory remains in effect.

Sunset today: 6:30 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:20 am.

http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: