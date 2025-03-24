WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

Synopsis: A moderate to fresh wind flow will continue to prevail across the region. Low-level moisture embedded within the trade wind flow could produce a few passing showers across the area.

Weather today: Partly sunny with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East at 19 to 31 km/h or 12 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 50 km/h or 31 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 2.1 meters or 4 to 7 feet, small craft operators should exercise caution.

Sunset today: 6:31 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services: Patrice Edwards-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life