WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

Synopsis: Moderate to fresh winds will continue to push patches of low level clouds and pockets of moisture across the Islands, likely resulting in brief cloudiness and periods of passing showers.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East at 22 to 41 km/h or 14 to 25 mph with possible gusts up to 59 km/h or 37 mph.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.4 meters or 6 to 8 feet. The small craft advisory remains in effect.

Sunset today: 6:31 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services: Jaleel Jacobs-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life