WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

by Andrew Jackson
Synopsis: The pressure gradient will gradually tighten over the area once more resulting in an increased windflow over the BVI mainly tonight. , the increase in winds along with available moisture will result in a moderate chance of showers over these islands

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with 40 percent or moderate chance of showers

Winds: Generally easterly at 16 to 29 km/h or 10 to 18 mph increasing to 19 to 35km/h or 12 to 20 mph by early tomorrow and gusting to 48 km/h or 30 mph at times.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet today with an increase expected tonight. Small craft operators should exercise caution today.

Sunset today: 6:31 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:15 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services
Lenard Josiah-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.

