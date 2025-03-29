SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY GOES INTO EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON

Synopsis: A moderate to brisk wind flow, generated by a strong Atlantic High pressure system, will continue to transport pockets of low level moisture across the area which will lead to a heightened chance for shower activity over and around the islands during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 70 percent or high chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies, with brief cloudy spells and a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief passing overnight showers.

Winds: East at 22 to 33 km/h or 14 to 21 mph, gusting as high as 46 km/h or 29 mph mainly during showers, as well as over open waters and in elevated areas..

Seas: 2.1 to 2.8 metres or 7 to 9 feet. Therefore a small craft advisory remains in effect..

Sunset today: 6:32 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:14 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

