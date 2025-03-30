Home Weather WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS
Weather

WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

by Andrew Jackson
written by Andrew Jackson 0 comments

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT

Synopsis: A moderate to fresh wind flow will continue to prevail across the region. Moisture embedded in the trade wind flow could generate few passing showers across the area.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East 19 to 33 km/h or 12 to 21 mph and gusting to 52 km/h or 32 mph..

Seas: 2.1 to 3.1 metres or 7 to 10 feet, a small craft advisory is in effect.

Sunset today: 6:32 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:13 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services
Patrice Edwards-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.

You may also like

HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Aviso de oleaje fuerte para las Islas Vírgenes Británicas

More High Wind Gusts Expected This Week

ACTUALIZACIÓN DE FUERTES RÁFAGAS DE VIENTOS PARA LAS ISLAS VÍRGENES

WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

PRONÓSTICO DEL TIEMPO PARA LAS ISLAS VÍRGENES……

About Us

The Department of Disaster Management is a government department which operates under the legal authority of the Deputy Governor’s Office.

Contact

  • Simmonds Building #30 DeCastro Street, Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands. Zip Code VG1110
  • Phone: (284) 468-4200
  • Fax: (284) 494-2024
  • Email: [email protected]

Feature Posts

HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS
Aviso de oleaje fuerte para las Islas Vírgenes Británicas
More High Wind Gusts Expected This Week
ACTUALIZACIÓN DE FUERTES RÁFAGAS DE VIENTOS PARA LAS ISLAS VÍRGENES

Newsletter

©2025 DEPARTMENT OF DISASTER MANAGEMENT, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS.
Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube Email
@2021 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign