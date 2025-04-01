WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

Synopsis: Windy conditions will continue across the region, maintaining choppy and hazardous sea conditions. Available low-level moisture could generate a few passing showers across the area.

Weather today: Partly cloudy and breezy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of passing showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy and breezy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of passing showers.

Winds: East at 19 to 37 km/h or 12 to 23 mph and gusting to 55 km/h or 34 mph.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.8 meters or 6 to 9 feet with northerly swells reaching 1.8 or 6 feet. High surf and small craft advisories are in effect.

Sunset today: 6:32 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Cecil Matthew-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

