WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

by Jacob Adolphus
Synopsis: Windy conditions will continue across the region, maintaining choppy and hazardous sea conditions. Available low-level moisture could generate a few passing showers across the area.

Weather today: Partly cloudy and breezy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of passing showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy and breezy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of passing showers.

Winds: East at 19 to 37 km/h or 12 to 23 mph and gusting to 55 km/h or 34 mph.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.8 meters or 6 to 9 feet with northerly swells reaching 1.8 or 6 feet. High surf and small craft advisories are in effect.

Sunset today:  6:32 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services
Cecil Matthew-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life

About Us

The Department of Disaster Management is a government department which operates under the legal authority of the Deputy Governor’s Office.

Contact

  • Simmonds Building #30 DeCastro Street, Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands. Zip Code VG1110
  • Phone: (284) 468-4200
  • Fax: (284) 494-2024
  • Email: [email protected]

