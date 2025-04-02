Home Latest News WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….
Latest NewsWeather

WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

by Jacob Adolphus
written by Jacob Adolphus 0 comments

Synopsis: A fresh to strong wind flow, generated by a strong Atlantic High pressure system, will continue to transport pockets of low-level moisture across the area and could lead to a heightened chance of shower activity over and around the islands later today into tonight.

Weather today: Initially, partly cloudy to cloudy skies, with a 60 percent chance of brief, passing morning showers, followed by partly sunny conditions thereafter.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 70 percent or high chance of showers mainly after midnight.

Winds: East-northeast at 22 to 37 km/h (14 to 23 mph), gusting as high as 52 km/h (32 mph), mainly during showers, as well as over open waters and in elevated areas.

Seas: 2.1 to 3.1 meters or 7 to 10 feet, with swells reaching 1.8 meters or 6 feet. Therefore both small craft and high surf advisories remain in effect..

Sunset today:  6:32 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services
Bernell Simon-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life

You may also like

PRONÓSTICO DEL TIEMPO PARA LAS ISLAS VÍRGENES……

Small Craft Warning Takes Effect Tomorrow Night

AVISO PARA EMBARCACIONES PEQUEÑAS ENTRA EN VIGOR MAÑANA POR LA NOCHE

EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…..

PRONÓSTICO DEL TIEMPO POR LA NOCHE PARA LAS ISLAS VÍRGENES……

HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

About Us

The Department of Disaster Management is a government department which operates under the legal authority of the Deputy Governor’s Office.

Contact

  • Simmonds Building #30 DeCastro Street, Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands. Zip Code VG1110
  • Phone: (284) 468-4200
  • Fax: (284) 494-2024
  • Email: [email protected]

Feature Posts

WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….
PRONÓSTICO DEL TIEMPO PARA LAS ISLAS VÍRGENES……
Small Craft Warning Takes Effect Tomorrow Night
AVISO PARA EMBARCACIONES PEQUEÑAS ENTRA EN VIGOR MAÑANA POR LA NOCHE

Newsletter

©2025 DEPARTMENT OF DISASTER MANAGEMENT, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS.
Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube Email
@2021 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign