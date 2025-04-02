WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

Synopsis: A fresh to strong wind flow, generated by a strong Atlantic High pressure system, will continue to transport pockets of low-level moisture across the area and could lead to a heightened chance of shower activity over and around the islands later today into tonight.

Weather today: Initially, partly cloudy to cloudy skies, with a 60 percent chance of brief, passing morning showers, followed by partly sunny conditions thereafter.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 70 percent or high chance of showers mainly after midnight.

Winds: East-northeast at 22 to 37 km/h (14 to 23 mph), gusting as high as 52 km/h (32 mph), mainly during showers, as well as over open waters and in elevated areas.

Seas: 2.1 to 3.1 meters or 7 to 10 feet, with swells reaching 1.8 meters or 6 feet. Therefore both small craft and high surf advisories remain in effect..

Sunset today: 6:32 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

