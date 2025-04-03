WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

Synopsis: Breezy conditions are expected to persist over the area today and tonight. Shallow cloud patches and pockets of moisture could be pushed over the islands thereby causing brief interruptions at times

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers

Winds: East-northeast at 22 to 39 km/h or 14 to 24 mph with possible gusts to 55 km/h or 35mph.

Seas: 2.1 to 3.4 meters or 7 to 11 feet with swells of 1.8 meters or 6 feet. A small craft warning remains in effect while and high surf advisory comes into effect tonight.

Sunset today: 6:33 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Lenard Josiah-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life