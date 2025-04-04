WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

Synopsis: Pockets of low level moisture embedded within a moderate to brisk wind flow will continue to traverse the area and could lead to a heightened chance for shower activity over and around the islands periodically during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly sunny and breezy conditions in general with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief passing shower.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies, with brief cloudy spells and a 70 percent or high chance of overnight showers.

Winds: East-northeast at 26 to 41 km/h or 16 to 25 mph, gusting as high as 52 km/h or 32 mph during showers, as well as over open waters and in elevated areas..

Seas: 2.1 to 3.1 metres or 7 to 10 feet, with swells reaching 1.8 metres or 6 feet. Therefore a small craft warning and a high surf advisory both remain in effect..

Sunset today: 6:33 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:09 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.