SMALL CRAFT AND HIGH SURF ADVISORIES REMAIN IN EFFECT

Synopsis: Marine and coastal conditions remain elevated across the area. A moderate to fresh wind flow will continue to prevail, as available low level moisture embedded could trigger showers across the area.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight:Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East-northeast 17 to 31 km/h or 10 to 20 mph and gusting to 50 km/h or 31 mph.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.8 metres or 6 to 9 feet with swells reaching 1.5 to 1.8 metres or 5 to 6 feet. Small craft and high surf advisories are in effect.

Sunset today: 6:33 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:08 am.Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Patrice Edwards-Forecaster