Home Weather WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS
Weather

WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

HAZARDOUS SEA CONDITIONS CONTINUE...

by Andrew Jackson
written by Andrew Jackson 0 comments

SMALL CRAFT AND HIGH SURF ADVISORIES REMAIN IN EFFECT

Synopsis: Marine and coastal conditions remain elevated across the area. A moderate to fresh wind flow will continue to prevail, as available low level moisture embedded could trigger showers across the area.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight:Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East-northeast 17 to 31 km/h or 10 to 20 mph and gusting to 50 km/h or 31 mph.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.8 metres or 6 to 9 feet with swells reaching 1.5 to 1.8 metres or 5 to 6 feet. Small craft and high surf advisories are in effect.

Sunset today: 6:33 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:08 am.Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services
Patrice Edwards-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.

You may also like

PREDICCIÓN DEL TIEMPO PARA LAS ISLAS VÍRGENES

EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

PRONÓSTICO DE LA TARDE PARA LAS ISLAS VÍRGENES

WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

PREDICCIÓN DEL TIEMPO PARA LAS ISLAS VÍRGENES

EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…..

About Us

The Department of Disaster Management is a government department which operates under the legal authority of the Deputy Governor’s Office.

Contact

  • Simmonds Building #30 DeCastro Street, Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands. Zip Code VG1110
  • Phone: (284) 468-4200
  • Fax: (284) 494-2024
  • Email: [email protected]

Feature Posts

WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS
PREDICCIÓN DEL TIEMPO PARA LAS ISLAS VÍRGENES
EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS
PRONÓSTICO DE LA TARDE PARA LAS ISLAS VÍRGENES

Newsletter

©2025 DEPARTMENT OF DISASTER MANAGEMENT, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS.
Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube Email
@2021 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign