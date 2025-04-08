WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

Synopsis: Shallow low level patches embedded within a moderate to fresh trade wind flow will continue to traverse the area and could lead to a moderate chance for shower activity over and around the islands occasionally during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly cloudy skies, with brief cloudy spells and a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies with brief cloudy spells and a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief passing overnight showers.

Winds: East at 15 to 30 km/h or 9 to 18 mph with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 metres or 5 to 8 feet with swells reaching 1.8 metres or 6 feet. Therefore a high surf advisory is in effect..

Sunset today: 6:34 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:06 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster