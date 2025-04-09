HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDSSynopsis: Shallow cloud patches will be pushed over Leewards today by a moderate breeze. By tonight, an increase in moisture will heighten the chance of showers around the Territory.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief showers

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers

Winds: East-southeast at 17 to 30 km/h or 10 to 18 mph.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.4meters or 6 to 8 feet with northeasterly swells of 1.8 meters or 6 feet. A high surf advisory remains in effect.

Sunset today: 6:34 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:05 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Lenard Josiah-Forecaster