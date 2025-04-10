Synopsis: The presence of a weak trough along with shallow low level patches moving across the area on a moderate to fresh trade wind flow will maintain a heightened chance for cloudiness and shower activity over and around the islands periodically during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief passing shower.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 70 percent or high chance of overnight showers.

Winds: East at 15 to 30 km/h or 9 to 18 mph with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet..

Sunset today: 6:34 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:04 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.