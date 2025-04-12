Synopsis: Moisture and instability associated with a low level trough in the vicinity of the islands could trigger brief passing showers across the area.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of passing showers.

Weather tonight: Mostly fair with a 10 percent or a slight chance of passing showers.

Winds: East at 15 to 33 km/h or 9 to 21 mph.

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet.

Sunset today: 6:35 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:03 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Jaleel Jacobs-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.