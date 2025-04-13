Synopsis: A light to moderate wind flow will continue to persist across the region. Relatively dry and stable atmospheric conditions will tend to restrict shower activities across the area.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East-southeast at 13 to 26 km/h or 8 to 16 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.5 metres or 4 to 5 feet.

Sunset today: 6:35 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:02 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Cecil Matthew-Forecaster