Synopsis: The presence of an approaching weak frontal trough from the west, along with shallow low level patches traversing the area on a moderate wind flow, will marginally increase the chances for shower activity over and around the islands during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief morning shower, with brief cloudy spells and a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief passing afternoon showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies, with brief cloudy spells and a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief passing overnight showers.

Winds: East at 13 to 26 km/h or 8 to 16 mph, with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet..

Sunset today: 6:35 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:01 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster