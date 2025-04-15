Synopsis: The proximity to a weakening front could allow associated moisture to generate brief showers over the BVI, mainly tonight

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief, light showers

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers

Winds: East at 17 to 26 km/h or 10 to 16 mph becoming east-southeast tonight.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet; small craft operators should exercise caution.

Sunset today: 6:36 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Lenard Josiah-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.