by Andrew Jackson
Synopsis: A relatively stable airmass will persist across the area and restrict shower activity over and around the islands today. However by tonight, an increase in low level pockets of moisture will traverse the area on a moderate to fresh trade wind flow and heighten the chances for shower activity over and around the islands during that time.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies in general with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief shower.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies, with brief cloudy spells and a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief passing overnight showers.

Winds: East-southeast at 13 to 26 km/h or 8 to 16 mph with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet..

Sunset today: 6:36 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:01 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services
Bernell Simon-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.

