Synopsis: A relatively stable airmass will persist across the area and restrict shower activity over and around the islands today. However by tonight, an increase in low level pockets of moisture will traverse the area on a moderate to fresh trade wind flow and heighten the chances for shower activity over and around the islands during that time.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies in general with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief shower.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies, with brief cloudy spells and a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief passing overnight showers.

Winds: East-southeast at 13 to 26 km/h or 8 to 16 mph with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet..

Sunset today: 6:36 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:01 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster