Synopsis: Pockets of moisture on the wind flow in combination with available moisture will likely generate periods of cloudiness and showers across the islands.

Weather today: Partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers

Winds: East-southeast at 17 to 30 km/h or 10 to 18 mph.

Seas: 0.9 to 1.5 meters or 3 to 5 feet.

Sunset today: 6:36 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:59 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Trecy Spencer-Lake-Forecaster