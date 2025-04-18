14
Synopsis: Moisture and instability associated with a low level trough in the vicinity of the islands could trigger passing showers across the area.
Weather today: Mostly cloudy with an 80 percent or very high chance of passing showers.
Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy with an 80 percent or very high chance of passing showers.
Winds: East-southeast at 15 to 33 km/h or 9 to 21 mph.
Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet.
Sunset today: 6:36 pm.
Sunrise tomorrow: 5:59 am.
For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.