Synopsis: Moisture and instability associated with a low level trough in the vicinity of the islands could trigger passing showers across the area.

Weather today: Mostly cloudy with an 80 percent or very high chance of passing showers.

Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy with an 80 percent or very high chance of passing showers.

Winds: East-southeast at 15 to 33 km/h or 9 to 21 mph.

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet.

Sunset today: 6:36 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:59 am.