Synopsis: A trough in the vicinity will induce some instability across the region. This combined with available moisture could generate showers across the area.

Weather today: Cloudy to overcast with periods of showers .

Weather tonight: Cloudy spells with periods of showers .

Winds: East at 9 to 22 km/h or 6 to 14 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.5 metres or 4 to 5 feet.

Sunset today: 6:37 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:58 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Cecil Matthew-Forecaster