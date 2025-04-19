15
Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services
Synopsis: A trough in the vicinity will induce some instability across the region. This combined with available moisture could generate showers across the area.
Weather today: Cloudy to overcast with periods of showers .
Weather tonight: Cloudy spells with periods of showers .
Winds: East at 9 to 22 km/h or 6 to 14 mph.
Seas: 1.2 to 1.5 metres or 4 to 5 feet.
Sunset today: 6:37 pm.
Sunrise tomorrow: 5:58 am.
Cecil Matthew-Forecaster
