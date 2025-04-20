Synopsis: Moisture and instability associated with a weak trough, along with light winds, daytime heating and available low level pockets of moisture will persist across the area and will create an environment conducive to a heightened chance for localized shower activity over and around the islands during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly cloudy skies, with brief cloudy spells and a 70 percent or high chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief overnight showers.

Winds: Northeast at 7 to 19 km/h or 5 to 12 mph becoming variable or calm at times..

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet. Small craft operators and beachgoers should continue to exercise caution..

Sunset today: 6:37 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:57 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

