Synopsis: The presence of a relatively dry and stable airmass will continue to restrict shower activity across the area during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Mainly fair to partly cloudy skies in general, with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief shower.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy and cool conditions.

Winds: North-northeast at 6 to 13 km/h or 3 to 8 mph, becoming calm at times..

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet..

Sunset today: 6:37 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:56 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.