Synopsis: Dry and stable conditions are expected to prevail across the area today; however, a trough will likely increase the chances of showers starting tonight.

Weather today: Mostly sunny.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East-northeast to East-southeast 9 to 26 km/h or 6 to 16 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunset today: 6:38 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Patrice Edwards-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.