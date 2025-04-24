Synopsis: Relatively stable conditions are likely across the British Virgin Islands, as a dry and stable air mass restricts shower activity.

Weather today: Partly cloudy skies with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Winds: East-southeast at 9 to 22 km/h or 6 to 14 mph.

Seas: 0.9 to 1.5 meters or 3 to 5 feet.

Sunset today: 6:38 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Trecy Spencer-Lake-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.