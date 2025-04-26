WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS:

Synopsis: Moisture and instability associated with a persistent slow moving trough across the area, along with available low level pockets of moisture will maintain cloudy conditions with a heightened chance for shower activity over and around the islands during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Cloudy conditions with periods of widespread light rain mixed with occasional moderate showers.

Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy skies with 60 percent or moderate chance of brief overnight showers.

Winds: East-southeast at 7 to 19 km/h or 5 to 12 mph, with lighter spells at times..

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet..

Sunset today: 6:39 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:53 am.

