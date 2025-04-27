Synopsis: Weak instability and available moisture from the presence of a trough will maintain a heightened chance of showers over the BVI today and tonight
Weather today: Mostly cloudy skies with a 60 percent or moderate chance of precipitation
Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of precipitation
Winds: East-southeast at 13 to 22 km/h or 8 to 14 mph.
Seas: 1.2 to 1.5 meters or 4 to 5 feet.
Sunset today: 6:39 pm.
Sunrise tomorrow: 5:53 am.
Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services
Lenard Josiah-Forecaster
For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
