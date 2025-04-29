Home Latest News WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS:
WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS:

by Jacob Adolphus
Synopsis: Increased low-level moisture will support brief cloudiness and showers across the Leeward Islands and British Virgin Islands today and tonight.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers.

Winds: East-northeast at 7 to 19 km/h (5 to 12 mph).

Seas: 1.2 to 1.5 meters (4 to 5 feet).

Sunset today: 6:39 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services
Orvin Paige-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information for legal evidence or in justification of any decision that may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.

The Department of Disaster Management is a government department which operates under the legal authority of the Deputy Governor’s Office.

