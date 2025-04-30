Home Latest News WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS
Latest NewsWeather

WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

by Jacob Adolphus
written by Jacob Adolphus 0 comments

Synopsis: Lingering instability and moisture associated with a weak trough, low winds, and daytime heating may generate periods of cloudiness and showers across the islands.

Weather today: Cloudy skies at times with a 70 percent or higher chance of localized showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 70 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East-northeast at 7 to 19 km/h or 5 to 12 mph.

Seas: 0.9 to 1.5 meters or 3 to 5 feet.

Sunset today:  6:40 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services
Trecy Spencer-Lake-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information for legal evidence or in justification of any decision that may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.

You may also like

WEATHER OUTLOOK FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

PRONÓSTICO DEL TIEMPO PARA LAS ISLAS VÍRGENES

PRONÓSTICO DEL TIEMPO PARA LAS ISLAS VÍRGENES:

EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

PRONÓSTICO NOCTURNO PARA LAS ISLAS VÍRGENES

WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS:

About Us

The Department of Disaster Management is a government department which operates under the legal authority of the Deputy Governor’s Office.

Contact

  • Simmonds Building #30 DeCastro Street, Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands. Zip Code VG1110
  • Phone: (284) 468-4200
  • Fax: (284) 494-2024
  • Email: [email protected]

Feature Posts

WEATHER OUTLOOK FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS
PRONÓSTICO DEL TIEMPO PARA LAS ISLAS VÍRGENES
WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS
PRONÓSTICO DEL TIEMPO PARA LAS ISLAS VÍRGENES:

Newsletter

©2025 DEPARTMENT OF DISASTER MANAGEMENT, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS.
Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube Email
@2021 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign