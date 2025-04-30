WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS:

Synopsis: Lingering instability and moisture associated with a weak trough, low winds, and daytime heating may generate periods of cloudiness and showers across the islands.

Weather today: Cloudy skies at times with a 70 percent or higher chance of localized showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 70 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East-northeast at 7 to 19 km/h or 5 to 12 mph.

Seas: 0.9 to 1.5 meters or 3 to 5 feet.

Sunset today: 6:40 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Trecy Spencer-Lake-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information for legal evidence or in justification of any decision that may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.