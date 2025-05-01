Synopsis: A persistent trough will continue to create instability and cloudy skies across the region. This will likely generate some periods of showers in the area. Total rainfall accumulation could reach between 5 and 10 mm or 0.20 to 0.39 inches.

Weather today: Cloudy conditions with a 70 percent chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Cloudy conditions with a 70 percent chance of showers.

Winds: East at 9 to 22 km/h or 6 to 14 mph.

Seas: 1 to 1.5 meters or 3 to 5 feet.

Sunset today: 6:40 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Cecil Matthew-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.