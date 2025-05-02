Home Weather WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS
WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

by Andrew Jackson
written by Andrew Jackson

MORE SHOWERS LIKELY TODAY, WITH CHANCE OF ISOLATED AFTERNOON THUNDERSTORMS

Synopsis: Moisture and instability associated with a persistent deep layered trough, along with light winds, atmospheric heating and strong upper level support will maintain an environment conducive to a heightened chance for shower and thunderstorm activity over and around the islands during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Mostly cloudy skies with periods of showers, some of which could be moderate to locally heavy at times accompanied by the development of localized afternoon thunderstorms.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 70 percent or high chance of overnight showers and a moderate chance of an isolated thunderstorm developing.

Winds: East-northeast at 7 to 19 km/h or 5 to 12 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times..

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet..

Sunset today: 6:40 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:50 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services
Bernell Simon-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.

©2025 DEPARTMENT OF DISASTER MANAGEMENT, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS.
