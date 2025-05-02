MORE SHOWERS LIKELY TODAY, WITH CHANCE OF ISOLATED AFTERNOON THUNDERSTORMS

Synopsis: Moisture and instability associated with a persistent deep layered trough, along with light winds, atmospheric heating and strong upper level support will maintain an environment conducive to a heightened chance for shower and thunderstorm activity over and around the islands during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Mostly cloudy skies with periods of showers, some of which could be moderate to locally heavy at times accompanied by the development of localized afternoon thunderstorms.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 70 percent or high chance of overnight showers and a moderate chance of an isolated thunderstorm developing.

Winds: East-northeast at 7 to 19 km/h or 5 to 12 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times..

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet..

Sunset today: 6:40 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:50 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster