Synopsis: Moist and unstable conditions persist across the Leeward Islands and British Virgin Islands and will continue to support cloudiness and showers across the area today and tonight. Possible rainfall total is 5 to 15 mm or 0.2 to 0.6 inch.

Weather today: Cloudy with a 70 percent or a high chance of showers and a 20 percent or a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Weather tonight: Cloudy with showers and a 40 percent or a moderate chance of thunderstorms.

Winds: East-northeast at 19 to 30 km/h or 14 to 18 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.5 metres or 4 to 5 feet.

Sunset today: 6:41 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:49 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Orvin Paige-Forecaster