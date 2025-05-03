Home Weather WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS
Weather

WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

by Andrew Jackson
written by Andrew Jackson 0 comments

Synopsis: Moist and unstable conditions persist across the Leeward Islands and British Virgin Islands and will continue to support cloudiness and showers across the area today and tonight. Possible rainfall total is 5 to 15 mm or 0.2 to 0.6 inch.

Weather today: Cloudy with a 70 percent or a high chance of showers and a 20 percent or a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Weather tonight: Cloudy with showers and a 40 percent or a moderate chance of thunderstorms.

Winds: East-northeast at 19 to 30 km/h or 14 to 18 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.5 metres or 4 to 5 feet.

Sunset today: 6:41 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:49 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services
Orvin Paige-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.

You may also like

WEATHER UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

PRONÓSTICO DEL TIEMPO PARA LAS ISLAS VÍRGENES

EVENING FORECAST IN THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Pronóstico del tiempo para la noche en las Islas Vírgenes

WEEKEND OUTLOOK FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

About Us

The Department of Disaster Management is a government department which operates under the legal authority of the Deputy Governor’s Office.

Contact

  • Simmonds Building #30 DeCastro Street, Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands. Zip Code VG1110
  • Phone: (284) 468-4200
  • Fax: (284) 494-2024
  • Email: [email protected]

Feature Posts

WEATHER UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS
WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS
PRONÓSTICO DEL TIEMPO PARA LAS ISLAS VÍRGENES
EVENING FORECAST IN THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Newsletter

©2025 DEPARTMENT OF DISASTER MANAGEMENT, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS.
Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube Email
@2021 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign