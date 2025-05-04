Home Weather WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS
Synopsis: Moisture and instability associated with the presence of a weak trough, along with relatively light winds and general atmospheric heating could lead to a heightened chance for shower and thunderstorm activity over and around the islands during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies initially, becoming increasingly cloudy with an 80 percent or very high chance of showers and a moderate chance of an isolated afternoon thunderstorm developing.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies, with brief cloudy spells and a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief passing overnight showers.

Winds: East at 7 to 19 km/h or 5 to 12 mph becoming lighter and variable at times..

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet..

Sunset today: 6:41 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:49 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services
Bernell Simon-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.

