Synopsis: Moisture and instability associated with the presence of a weak trough, along with relatively light winds and general atmospheric heating could lead to a heightened chance for shower and thunderstorm activity over and around the islands during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies initially, becoming increasingly cloudy with an 80 percent or very high chance of showers and a moderate chance of an isolated afternoon thunderstorm developing.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies, with brief cloudy spells and a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief passing overnight showers.

Winds: East at 7 to 19 km/h or 5 to 12 mph becoming lighter and variable at times..

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet..

Sunset today: 6:41 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:49 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster