Home Latest News WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS,
Latest NewsWeather

WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS,

by Jacob Adolphus
written by Jacob Adolphus 0 comments

 

Synopsis: Instability, along with lingering available moisture across the area, will continue to generate cloudy skies and trigger shower activity over and around the islands for the next 24 hours. Possible rainfall accumulation during this period is expected to be between 13 to 25 mm and 0.5 to 1 inch.

Weather today: Mostly cloudy with a 70 percent chance of showers and a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers.

Winds: East at 7 to 19 km/h or 5 to 12 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

Seas: 1 to 1.5 meters or 3 to 5 feet.

Sunset today: 6:41 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services
Patrice Edwards-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.

You may also like

PRONÓSTICO DEL TIEMPO PARA LAS ISLAS VÍRGENES,

EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

PRONÓSTICO VESPERTINO PARA LAS ISLAS VÍRGENES

WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

PRONÓSTICO DEL TIEMPO PARA LAS ISLAS VÍRGENES

TERREMOTO DE MAGNITUD 5.63 SENTIDO EN LAS ISLAS VÍRGENES:

About Us

The Department of Disaster Management is a government department which operates under the legal authority of the Deputy Governor’s Office.

Contact

  • Simmonds Building #30 DeCastro Street, Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands. Zip Code VG1110
  • Phone: (284) 468-4200
  • Fax: (284) 494-2024
  • Email: [email protected]

Feature Posts

WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS,
PRONÓSTICO DEL TIEMPO PARA LAS ISLAS VÍRGENES,
EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS
PRONÓSTICO VESPERTINO PARA LAS ISLAS VÍRGENES

Newsletter

©2025 DEPARTMENT OF DISASTER MANAGEMENT, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS.
Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube Email
@2021 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign