WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS,

Synopsis: A trough in the vicinity will continue to maintain some instability across the region. This is likely to generate periods of showers in the area. Total rainfall accumulation could reach between 5 to 12.5 mm or .20 to .50 inch.

Weather today: Cloudy conditions with a 70 percent or high chance of showers and a 40 percent or moderate chance of thunderstorms.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy conditions with a 60 percent chance of showers.

Winds: East at 7 to 19 km/h or 4 to 12 mph, becoming lighter at times.

Seas: 1 to 1.5 meters or 3 to 5 feet.

Sunset today: 6:42 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Cecil Matthew-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.