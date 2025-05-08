WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS,

Synopsis: Moisture and instability associated with a persistent low-level trough, along with light southeasterly winds, daytime heating, and favorable upper-level support, will maintain a heightened chance of shower and thunderstorm activity over and around the islands at times during the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, across the BVI, mainly fair conditions can be expected as a drier and more stable air mass approaches the area.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief shower.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief shower.

Winds: East-southeast at 7 to 19 km/h or 5 to 12 mph, becoming variable or calm at times.

Seas: 1 to 1.2 meters or 3 to 4 feet.

Sunset today: 6:42 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

