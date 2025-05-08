Home Latest News WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS,
WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS,

by Jacob Adolphus
Synopsis: Moisture and instability associated with a persistent low-level trough, along with light southeasterly winds, daytime heating, and favorable upper-level support, will maintain a heightened chance of shower and thunderstorm activity over and around the islands at times during the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, across the BVI, mainly fair conditions can be expected as a drier and more stable air mass approaches the area.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief shower.
Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief shower.

Winds: East-southeast at 7 to 19 km/h or 5 to 12 mph, becoming variable or calm at times.

Seas: 1 to 1.2 meters or 3 to 4 feet.

Sunset today: 6:42 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services
Bernell Simon-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.

