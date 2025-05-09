WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS,

Synopsis: As the effects of the trough weakens, a ridge will gradually rebuild over the area and this will cause a moderate breeze to return which will push shallow clouds over the islands. The breeze along with lingering instability will maintain a moderate chance of showers over the islands

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers

Winds: Generally easterly at 9 to 22 km/h or 6 to 14 mph with a slight increase beginning tonight and into tomorrow.

Seas: 1 to 1.5 meters or 3 to 5 feet.

Sunset today: 6:43 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:47 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Lenard Josiah-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.