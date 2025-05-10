Home Weather WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS
by Andrew Jackson
Synopsis: Shallow low level patches embedded within a moderate to fresh trade wind flow will continue to traverse the area and maintain a moderate chance for shower activity over and around the islands occasionally during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies in general with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief passing shower.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies, with brief cloudy spells and a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers.

Winds: East at 15 to 30 km/h or 9 to 18 mph with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet..

Sunset today: 6:43 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:46 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services
Bernell Simon-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.

