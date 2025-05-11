SMALL CRAFT CAUTION, WIND GUST NEAR 31 MPH POSSIBLE

Synopsis: Instability along with available moisture lingering across the area could generate cloudy periods with showers shower activity over and around the islands for the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East at 15 to 30 km/h or 9 to 18 mph, with possible gusts to 50 km/h or 31 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet, small craft operators should exercise caution.

Sunset today: 6:43 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:46 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Patrice Edwards-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

