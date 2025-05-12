Home Latest News WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS
WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

by Jacob Adolphus
by Jacob Adolphus

Synopsis: Generally settled atmospheric conditions associated with the Atlantic High pressure system will prevail over the next 24 hours, during which shallow patches of low-level clouds will traverse the area.

Weather today: Partly sunny with a 10 percent or slight chance of showers.
Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 10 percent or slight chance of showers.

Winds: East at 19 to 33 km/h or 12 to 21 mph, with possible gusts up to 46 km/h or 29 mph.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.7 meters or 6 to 9 feet. A small craft advisory goes into effect mainly for the open waters east and north of the islands.

Sunset today: 6:44 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services
Jaleel Jacobs-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.

©2025 DEPARTMENT OF DISASTER MANAGEMENT, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS.
