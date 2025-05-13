Synopsis: A moderate to fresh wind flow will continue to prevail across the region. Available low-level moisture is likely to generate periods of passing showers throughout the area.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of passing showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of passing showers.

Winds: East at 19 to 33 km/h (12 to 21 mph) with possible gusts up to 50 km/h (31 mph).

Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 meters (5 to 8 feet) with northeasterly swells of 1.5 meters (5 feet). High surf and small craft advisories remain in effect.

Sunset today: 6:44 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Cecil Matthew-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.