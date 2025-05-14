Synopsis: Pockets of low-level moisture embedded within a moderate to fresh trade wind flow will continue traversing the area, occasionally maintaining a heightened chance for shower activity over and around the islands during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly cloudy skies, with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief passing overnight showers.

Winds: East at 22 to 33 km/h or 14 to 21 mph, gusting as high as 50 km/h or 31 mph during showers, as well as over open waters and in elevated areas.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 meters or 5 to 7 feet. Small craft operators should continue to exercise caution.

Sunset today: 6:45 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

