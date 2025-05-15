Synopsis: A moderate to fresh breeze will continue to blow over the BVI today and tonight, and this will result in a moderate chance of showers over these islands. Meanwhile, medium to high level clouds from an approaching trough will cause skies to become progressively cloudy during the afternoon and into tonight

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers

Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers

Winds: East-southeast at 17 to 31 km/h or 10 to 20 mph with possible gusts to 48km/h or 30mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 meters or 5 to 7 feet. Small craft operators should exercise caution.

Sunset today: 6:45 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Lenard Josiah-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.